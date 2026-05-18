Palace supports accountability

“The impeachment trial is the Senate’s job and mandate. The President does not need to interfere with that mandate because we have a separation of powers,” Castro said.

She said the Marcos administration supports efforts to hold erring officials accountable.

“We should always remember that not only the Senate and the senators, but all Filipinos — those who should be held accountable, as the President said, must be made accountable. So let us not allow anyone to become a means for those who should be held accountable to escape responsibility,” she said.

Castro said the Palace will not comment on the credibility of the Senate acting as an impeachment court or on the senator-judges.