Palace says Marcos won’t interfere in Sara impeachment trial

“Alam naman po natin ang impeachment trial ay trabaho po ito at mandato po ito ng Senado. Hindi po kailangan na makialam ang Pangulo sa sinabing mandato ng Senado dahil mayroon po tayong separation of powers,” Castro said.

She added that the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. supports holding accountable officials who commit wrongdoing.

“Ang dapat lang po sigurong lagi nating tandaan, hindi lamang ang Senado, hindi lang sa Senado at senador kundi tayo mismong mga Pilipino — ang dapat na managot ayon nga sa Pangulo ay dapat na managot. So, huwag na lamang siguro maging daan ang sinuman sa pagtakas ng mga dapat na managot,” she said.

The Senate is currently preparing for the impeachment trial but has yet to announce a definite schedule. Senate officials, however, are expected to release guidelines this week.

Castro also declined to comment on the credibility of the Senate as an impeachment court or on the senator-judges who will participate in the proceedings.

“Hindi natin mabibigyan ng anumang panghuhusga sa ngayon ang mga magiging senator judges, nasa kanila po iyan. Tandaan lamang po nila na sila ay halal ng bayan. Noong sila ay nangangampanya, nangako sila na sila ay magsisilbi para sa taumbayan, hindi para sa iisang tao lamang,” she said.

“At iyon nga lamang po, huwag silang magsilbi, katulad ng sinabi natin, na maging daan para sa pagtakas ng dapat na managot,” Castro added.

Meanwhile, Philippine National Police chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said authorities are preparing security forces to monitor the situation around the Senate building amid expectations that both pro- and anti-Duterte protesters may gather in Metro Manila.

“We expect high emotions from the supporters and this is the part when police presence is needed to maintain peace and order,” Nartatez said in a statement.

“The Philippine National Police has placed Metro Manila and key regional units on alert ahead of possible protest actions and other activities linked to the opening of Senate impeachment court proceedings,” he added.