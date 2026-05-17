Friday Pickleball makes Philippine debut in BGC

Friday Pickleball is the latest paddle brand to enter the rising sports scene in the Philippines following its official Manila launch Saturday afternoon at the Toby’s Sports Flagship Store in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

The launch was led by the brand’s founders — Jake Triplett, Isaac McDonald, Scott Peck, and Matt Czarnecki — while brand ambassadors Kevin Dong and James Lin also graced the event.

Asked what sets Friday Pickleball apart from other brands, Peck, one of the co-founders, said: “Our mission with Friday is to make the best possible paddle we can and sell it at a really great price.”