MP Pickleball Tour starts rolling

Already the fastest growing sport in the country, pickleball — the racquet sport that combines elements of tennis, table tennis and badminton — is set for a major breakthrough in the Philippines with the launch of the Maharlika Pilipinas Pickleball Tour (MPPT) later this year.

Similar to what he did eight years ago when he founded a regional basketball league known as the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League, Filipino sports icon Manny Pacquiao is spearheading the efforts in putting up the MPPT, which is eyeing eight pioneering franchises for its initial rollout.