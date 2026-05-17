Bea Alonzo acquires high-end Rockwell condo before wedding cancellation

The purchase made by Alonzo came before the wedding was cancelled, likely as preparation for her forthcoming married life.

Clearly, Alonzo was very hands-on in her choice of abode, furniture, and all matters concerning the interior of her condo suite.

Reports say she was overseeing the development of her newly purchased unit daily, considering the best appliances and even art pieces that would complement the interior.

Alonzo’s purchase of a new condo unit runs counter to unverified reports that the reason the actress refused to sign the prenup agreement was a stipulation requiring her to live in one house with her in-laws.

Interestingly, on 14 May, the day Alonzo was supposed to exchange “I do’s” with her beau, Co was at a company event that was off-limits to the press.

Alonzo and her family, along with close friend Dimples Romana, were already in Spain. They flew there days before the wedding was cancelled.

Reports of the couple’s wedding emerged after their marriage banns were announced by St. Peter the Apostle Parish Church in Manila last April.

No one from either camp has issued any official statement on whether the highly anticipated wedding will still push through.