Did one-sided pre-nup cause Bea Alonzo to back out of wedding?

"You were ready to sign the prenup, but then they added provisions that had nothing to do with property relations. You had every right to refuse," Garrido initially wrote, noting that it's "no longer looks like a prenup but more like a life sentence."

Garrido felt that "it's not right that you are required to live with the in-laws. Ano sila, hilo (Are they out of their minds)?

"Neither is it fair to ban either party from raising their voice. What if you need to let off steam — that often happens in the movies and you are rather good at it — so why bar what is sometimes perfectly normal and necessary — would they rather that you take drugs or kill yourself," he wrote.