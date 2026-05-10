Did one-sided pre-nup cause Bea Alonzo to back out of wedding?

Slowly, the cloud is getting clearer over what caused Bea Alonzo to cancel her wedding to billionaire businessman Vincent Co.
The culprit it appears, is the pre-nup agreement she was supposed to sign but backed out from as it appeared to be one-sided.
In a Facebook post, lawyer Wilfredo Garrido addressed a letter to a "bride-to-be," which seemingly referenced to Alonzo.
"You were ready to sign the prenup, but then they added provisions that had nothing to do with property relations. You had every right to refuse," Garrido initially wrote, noting that it's "no longer looks like a prenup but more like a life sentence."
Garrido felt that "it's not right that you are required to live with the in-laws. Ano sila, hilo (Are they out of their minds)?
"Neither is it fair to ban either party from raising their voice. What if you need to let off steam — that often happens in the movies and you are rather good at it — so why bar what is sometimes perfectly normal and necessary — would they rather that you take drugs or kill yourself," he wrote.
And Garrido revealed, "the most problematic, the deal breaker, the "poison pill" provision: "That in case of separation, you give up custody of your young children. You are giving away a primal, fundamental right, which is probably illegal to waive without court approval."
Garrido laud's the bride-to-be's decision to "walk away from a lifelong bondage."
"Your refusal to sign is admirable. They can shove their prenup. Forget the wedding. It doesn't diminish you. Bravo," he finally wrote.
Kathryn Bernardo-Mark Alcala sighting anew sparks debate
Kathryn Bernardo and Mark Alcala were spotted again coming out from a chichi restaurant at Bonifacio Global City. Alcala was with his secretary while Bernardo was with her stylist who is a cousin of the Lucena Mayor.
Reportedly, the couple spent the whole day together as Bernardo had a shoot for her latest endorsement.
That sparked online debate as netizens feel that the mayor spends time with his inamorata rather than working to serve his constituents in Lucena.
Many have expressed disappointment with this scenario.
But there are those who defended the mayor, explaining it is okay for him to have some personal time with his girlfriend for as long as he does not neglect his duties as a mayor.