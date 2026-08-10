Bianca de Vera and Dustin Yu get to work together again in a movie, officially as DustBia, in “Ba’t ‘Di Na Lang Tayo?,” a romantic film from Regal Entertainment Inc.
The announcement was first revealed during the DustBia concert, “Love, Actually,” held at New Frontier Theater on 8 August. They first teamed up in last year’s Metro Manila Film Festival official entry, Love You So Bad, with Will Ashley.
Writer-director Jason Paul Laxamana revealed in a recent interview that the movie's title underwent so many changes.
"Pero at the end of the day, we wanted something na magre-resonate sa mga tao, kasi takot magmahal yung mga kabataan pero gusto nila.
“So ngayon, yung title na pinili ko answers the question na, 'Kung mahal ninyo ang isa’t isa, bakit hindi na lang kayo? What’s preventing you from being tayo?'” Laxamana explained.
They felt that the movie's title became intriguing once it was made into a question, "kasi we’re trying to find out kung ano yung sagot nila sa tanong.”
He also revealed taking inspiration from his experience in writing the story.
“Well, ako mismo takot akong bumuo ng pamilya, kasi parang iniisip ko pa lang yung bills ko, yung mga kailangan kong i-prioritize, parang napapa-question ako.
"Paano yon nagagawa ng older generation na on top of surviving, paano nila nagagawa ng paraan na makahanap ng partner, makahanap ng time na bumuo ng pamilya na apat yung anak?
“Hindi ko ma-imagine. So, parang from that observation sa sarili ko, in-assess ko bakit ganoon.
"Na-realize ko na hindi pala ako nag-iisa sa ganito," he related.
The writer-director offered the script when Regal Entertainment asked him for a romance project. At that time, he did not yet think of the cast until the Regal boss asked, "What if DustBia?"
Laxamana readily agreed and got excited at the idea of working with younger artists.
"So eventually, nung tinatapos ko yung script, ini-imagine ko na sila yung cast and na-excite ako lalo. Napabilis ang pagtapos ko sa pagsusulat ng script," he said.
“Dream come true na maka-work si Direk Jason Paul Laxamana. Fan ako ng mga project niya. Malalim kasi si Direk. Malalim siyang gumawa ng kuwento. Hindi basta rom-com. Palagi siyang may bali," Yu said during the cast reveal of the movie recently.
"Sobrang suwerte ko lang na dati na nanonood lang ako ng movies niya, ngayon ididirek na niya ako. Ang sarap sa puso and looking forward ako sa shooting namin kasi nagwo-workshop na kami," he added.