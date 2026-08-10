Bianca de Vera and Dustin Yu get to work together again in a movie, officially as DustBia, in “Ba’t ‘Di Na Lang Tayo?,” a romantic film from Regal Entertainment Inc.

The announcement was first revealed during the DustBia concert, “Love, Actually,” held at New Frontier Theater on 8 August. They first teamed up in last year’s Metro Manila Film Festival official entry, Love You So Bad, with Will Ashley.

Writer-director Jason Paul Laxamana revealed in a recent interview that the movie's title underwent so many changes.

"Pero at the end of the day, we wanted something na magre-resonate sa mga tao, kasi takot magmahal yung mga kabataan pero gusto nila.

“So ngayon, yung title na pinili ko answers the question na, 'Kung mahal ninyo ang isa’t isa, bakit hindi na lang kayo? What’s preventing you from being tayo?'” Laxamana explained.