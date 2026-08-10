For Miller



You came to us with such gentle eyes,

beneath the same familiar skies.

Once lost, alone, with nowhere to be,

until you found home with us, your family.



You asked for little — a meal, a smile,

a hand to linger for a while.

Yet what you gave can never fade:

a love no headline could persuade.



How cruel that fate should steal away

the life that had just learned to stay.

A innocent soul once lost, at last set free,

was taken far too suddenly.



Sleep gently now where sorrows cease,

where fields are wide and filled with peace.

No fear to chase, no streets to roam,

for heaven, too, has called you home.



Though ink may fade and papers age,

your story lives on DAILY TRIBUNE’s every page.

Not as a stray the world passed through —



But as our Miller.



Faithful and true.