Vincent Co appears in an event on wedding day with Bea Alonzo

As previously reported online, invited guests for the Alonzo-Co wedding in Spain were left confused after receiving two seemingly official statements.

The first statement from the couple read: “Hi everyone, we would like to let you know that Bea and Vincent’s wedding has been postponed to a later date. We will share updated details with you as soon as they become available. Thank you very much for your understanding and continued support.”

A second statement, reportedly from Alonzo’s camp, said: “Hi. I’m messaging on behalf of Bea. We sincerely apologize for the sudden notice, but unfortunately, the wedding has been canceled.

“We understand that many of you made time, effort, and arrangements to celebrate this special day with them, and we are truly sorry for the inconvenience and disappointment this may cause.

“Bea is currently on a flight right now, but she will personally reach out and message everyone as soon as she lands. We kindly ask for understanding and prayers for her during this difficult time.”

Alonzo, her family, and close friends, including Dimples Romana, were already in Spain at the time.