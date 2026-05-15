Officer involved in viral C5 incident faces frustrated murder, malicious mischief charges

Police Brig. Gen. Randy Glenn Silvio stressed that their office was keen on holding their officials to the highest standards of conduct and discipline in their practice of enforcing the law.

“The QCPD will ensure that this case proceeds based on evidence, due process, and proper legal procedures,” Silvio said.

Authorities noted that the complaints were not prejudicial to further administrative actions that may be taken as a result of the misconduct.

In a video that has since garnered thousands of views on social media, the officer could be seen intentionally pushing a rider in a motorcycle, leading to the individual falling from their vehicle and onto the congested road.

He was subsequently taken into custody on 13 May.