Staff sergeant faces raps amid ‘pushing’ incident

The officer, whose name has not yet been officially released, is in custody and faces both criminal and administrative investigations.

To recall, the incident occurred around 7 a.m. Tuesday along C5 Road in Pasig City. Footage posted to social media by the victim, identified as Vincent Cayanes, showed a motorcycle-riding officer behind him before the officer appeared to intentionally push Cayanes’ vehicle.

The contact caused Cayanes to lose control and crash, resulting in injuries and damage to his motorcycle.

PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. on Wednesday ordered a “full and impartial investigation” into the case, citing that the QCPD initiated a hot pursuit operation and issued an “order to explain” immediately after identifying the officer.

“The PNP reiterates that any personnel found to have violated laws, rules, or regulations shall be held fully accountable,” Nartatez said. “We maintain a clear policy of zero tolerance for misconduct.”

Cayanes has filed a formal complaint with the Highway Patrol Group at Camp Crame. Authorities alleged the officer deliberately tried to force the rider off the road and failed to stop to provide assistance.