NAPOLCOM slams downgraded charges vs cop in viral road rage case

During a press briefing at the NAPOLCOM headquarters, Calinisan scolded investigators Lt. Col. Edison Juaño and Police Cpl. Benito Calungai Jr. for allegedly failing to file frustrated murder charges against Lagua.

Earlier, QCPD Director Randy Glenn Silvio said the district had requested the placement of Lagua under Automatic Leave of Absence Without Pay following the viral roadway altercation in Pasig City on 12 May 2026.

Lagua was also relieved from the District Mobile Force Battalion and reassigned to the District Personnel Holding and Accounting Section effective 13 May 2026.

“The case will be referred to the Pasig City Prosecutor’s Office for inquest proceedings for violations of Physical Injury and Malicious Mischief,” Silvio said in a statement.

Calinisan recommended the relief of Juaño and Calungai and ordered an investigation into their handling of the case.