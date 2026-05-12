Central Luzon towns certified drug-free workplaces

In Nueva Ecija, certificates were awarded to the towns of Jaen, Licab, Bongabon, Llanera and Rizal. In Bulacan, the council recognized Bulakan, Norzagaray and Guiguinto.

The province of Tarlac saw the highest number of recipients, with certifications awarded to the LGUs of Anao, Capas, Concepcion, Gerona, Santa Ignacia and Victoria.

Ebdane commended the local leaders for their role in maintaining regional stability. “The RPOC3 wants to unify and coordinate all branches of the council to eliminate crime and ensure stability in peace and order in Central Luzon,” he said.

The meeting also served as a forum to discuss broader security concerns, including internal peace, insurgency and criminality.

High-ranking officials in attendance included Bataan Governor Joet Garcia, Aurora Governor Isidro P. Galban, and representatives from the Philippine National Police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

As the primary coordinating body for security in Region 3, the RPOC3 holds quarterly meetings to oversee anti-crime strategies and strengthen partnerships between national agencies and local governments.