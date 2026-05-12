RPOC3 hails Central Luzon towns as 'drug-free workplace'

The chairman also awarded Drug Free Workplace Certifications to the towns of Bulakan, Norzagaray, and Guiguinto in Bulacan, as well as the LGUS of Anao, Capas, Concepcion, Gerona, Santa Ignacia and Victoria in the province of Tarlac.

Ebdane hailed the said LGUs for their role in peace, order and security, especially in the eradication of illegal drugs in their localities.

The meeting also discussed the boosting of security and order in Central Luzon, focusing on programs such as Peace and Order, Internal Peace and Security, Criminality and Illegal Drugs.

Bataan Governor Joet Garcia and Aurora Governor Isidro P. Galban were both present during the meeting. RPOC3 officials including Head Secretariat Dir. Arceli A. San Jose, CESO III of DILG III; Assistant Division Commander for Operations Col. RACII Alejandro G. Sotto GSC representing RPOC III Co-Vice Chairperson MGEN Joseph Norwin Pasamonte of the 7th Infantry Division, PA; RPOC III Vice-Chairperson PBGEN Jess B. Mendez of the Police Regional Office 3; and PDEA Region III officials were on hand during the meeting.

Also present were League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) Zambales Chapter President and Botolan Mayor Jun Omar C. Ebdane, Olongapo Mayor Rolen Paulino Jr., Provincial Government Department Head (PGDH) of the Provincial Planning and Development Office (PPDO) Emmanuel Adaoag, and Executive Assistant to the Zambales Governor Larraine B. Rico.

Chairman Ebdane said that the RPOC3 wants to unify and coordinate all branches of the council to eliminate crime and ensure stability in peace and order in Central Luzon.

The RPOC3 focuses on strengthening LGUs and national agency partnerships to enhance regional security, fight insurgency, and address illegal drugs. The council holds regular quarterly meetings to discuss crime prevention and security in Region 3.

The RPOC3 acts as the primary coordinating body for peace and order initiatives, managing security concerns and overseeing the implementation of anti-insurgency and anti-crime strategies in Central Luzon (Region 3).