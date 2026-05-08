TikTok Shop fetes top creators at 2026 awards

Reinalie Morales received the Live Record-Breaker Award for her high-performing fashion livestreams, while Nina Ellaine was named Mega Campaign Champion for her influence in the beauty sector through Colourette Cosmetics and Fresh Formula.

M-Commerce Corporation was also honored as MCN Agency of the Year for its contribution to scaling live commerce operations across creators and brands.

Beyond the awards ceremony, TikTok Shop highlighted programs aimed at supporting creators and long-term ecosystem growth, including its Joint Business Planning initiative, which focuses on structured collaboration with top-performing creators.

The platform also underscored the role of its OnTrend program, which combines creator-led storytelling, highly searched products, and brand partnerships to drive product discovery and sales.

According to the Cube x Impact Influencer Marketing in Southeast Asia 2025 report cited by TikTok Shop, 83 percent of consumers said they had made purchases through affiliate links, highlighting the growing influence of creators in e-commerce.

“What we’re seeing now is creators moving beyond one-off campaigns into more sustained, intentional ways of building their businesses and growing the brands they work with,” Aligaen said.