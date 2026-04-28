TikTok Shop, IPOPHL step up drive vs counterfeit goods

The event coincided with National Intellectual Property Month, underscoring the role of IP protection in building consumer trust and supporting business growth online.

Enforcement and tools

TikTok Shop said intellectual property protection remains central to maintaining a safe marketplace, as online commerce expands and risks of counterfeit products persist.

“Safety is at the core of how we operate on TikTok Shop, as a marketplace only thrives when it is built on authenticity,” said Yves Gonzalez, head of public policy for the Philippines at TikTok Shop. “When a consumer clicks ‘buy’ on the platform, they are also buying into the promise of a brand.”

Globally, the platform said it proactively rejected more than 40 million product listings for intellectual property violations from January to June 2025, while over 2 million listings were removed after going live.

To strengthen enforcement, TikTok Shop has been promoting its Intellectual Property Protection Center, a system that allows rights holders to register, monitor and report potential violations more efficiently.