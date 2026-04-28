TikTok Shop, IPOPHL step up drive vs counterfeit goods

TikTok Shop and the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines have reinforced efforts to curb counterfeit goods and strengthen brand protection in the country’s fast-growing e-commerce space.
The initiative was highlighted during a recent Intellectual Property (IP) Bootcamp, which gathered brand owners, rights holders and platform partners to discuss enforcement tools, policy updates and challenges in the digital marketplace.
The event coincided with National Intellectual Property Month, underscoring the role of IP protection in building consumer trust and supporting business growth online.
Enforcement and tools
TikTok Shop said intellectual property protection remains central to maintaining a safe marketplace, as online commerce expands and risks of counterfeit products persist.
“Safety is at the core of how we operate on TikTok Shop, as a marketplace only thrives when it is built on authenticity,” said Yves Gonzalez, head of public policy for the Philippines at TikTok Shop. “When a consumer clicks ‘buy’ on the platform, they are also buying into the promise of a brand.”
Globally, the platform said it proactively rejected more than 40 million product listings for intellectual property violations from January to June 2025, while over 2 million listings were removed after going live.
To strengthen enforcement, TikTok Shop has been promoting its Intellectual Property Protection Center, a system that allows rights holders to register, monitor and report potential violations more efficiently.
Business impact
Brand representatives said stronger IP safeguards help support business growth by protecting brand equity and reducing risks associated with counterfeit products.
“Protecting intellectual property is essential to maintaining the integrity of our brand and the trust we’ve built with Filipino customers over time,” said Cristina Montinola, franchise and export manager of Bench.
For global brands, enforcement consistency across markets is equally critical.
“For a global brand like PUMA, maintaining brand integrity across every market is critical,” said Javier Sabarre, Southeast Asia marketplace manager of PUMA.
Public-private collaboration
The partnership between TikTok Shop and IPOPHL includes education campaigns such as #TikTokShopSmart, aimed at helping consumers identify counterfeit goods and enabling sellers to better protect their products.
“Intellectual property protection is essential to fostering innovation, fair competition, and consumer trust in today’s digital economy,” said Christine V. Pangilinan-Canlapan, director of the Bureau of Legal Affairs and supervising director of the IP Rights Enforcement Office.
Both parties said continued collaboration among government, platforms and businesses will be key to sustaining a safer and more accountable e-commerce environment as digital trade continues to grow.