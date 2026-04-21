Women-led businesses gain ground through social commerce

Women entrepreneurs are playing a growing role in the Philippine business landscape, with digital platforms such as TikTok Shop helping transform small ideas into scalable ventures.
Data from the Philippine Commission on Women show that 66 percent of micro, small and medium enterprises are owned by women, while 62 percent of newly registered businesses under the Department of Trade and Industry are led by women, underscoring their increasing contribution to economic activity.
One example is Made In Mnl, a clothing brand founded by siblings Flyntt Lisondra and Scyd Lynch Lisondra-Muyot, which has gained traction through online selling and creator-led commerce. Known for its unisex apparel, the brand’s corduroy shorts have sold more than 100,000 pieces since launch.
The business began with a simple concept — creating versatile and comfortable clothing with a distinct Filipino identity — before expanding through digital platforms that allowed direct engagement with customers.
“The idea was very simple — corduroy shorts. That was it. I felt it would really catch on,” said co-founder Flyntt Lisondra, recalling how the idea for their flagship product took shape.
The founders credit TikTok Shop’s livestream selling features and seller support programs for helping them reach a wider audience and compete in a crowded market.
“TikTok Shop empowers women-led micro, small, and medium enterprises to take control of their businesses and build sustainable, independent income,” said Franco Aligaen, marketing lead at TikTok Shop Philippines.