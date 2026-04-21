Women-led businesses gain ground through social commerce

One example is Made In Mnl, a clothing brand founded by siblings Flyntt Lisondra and Scyd Lynch Lisondra-Muyot, which has gained traction through online selling and creator-led commerce. Known for its unisex apparel, the brand’s corduroy shorts have sold more than 100,000 pieces since launch.

The business began with a simple concept — creating versatile and comfortable clothing with a distinct Filipino identity — before expanding through digital platforms that allowed direct engagement with customers.

“The idea was very simple — corduroy shorts. That was it. I felt it would really catch on,” said co-founder Flyntt Lisondra, recalling how the idea for their flagship product took shape.

The founders credit TikTok Shop’s livestream selling features and seller support programs for helping them reach a wider audience and compete in a crowded market.

“TikTok Shop empowers women-led micro, small, and medium enterprises to take control of their businesses and build sustainable, independent income,” said Franco Aligaen, marketing lead at TikTok Shop Philippines.