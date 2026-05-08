Davao City launches scholarship programs for local athletes

The ATO NA Athletes’ Scholarship Program provides financial assistance of up to P25,000 every semester or beginning of an academic year, giving athletes the means to continue their studies while honing their skills in their chosen sports disciplines.

Applicants must be bona fide residents of Davao City for at least three years and enrolled in schools recognized by the Department of Education, Commission on Higher Education, Alternative Learning System, or Technical Education and Skills Development Authority within the city.

For Junior and Senior High School applicants, they must be a graduate of any primary public or private schools in the city.