Empowering our youth this summer

At the same time, we remain committed to promoting education and the overall welfare of the youth. On 15 and 17 April, my team and I assisted 1,837 indigent students in Rizal, reaffirming our commitment to helping young Filipinos stay in school and pursue a brighter future. The beneficiaries came from Tanay, Jalajala, Baras, Cardona, Morong, Pililla, Antipolo City, Angono, Teresa, Binangonan, Cainta, Taytay, San Mateo and Rodriguez.

Amid the summer heat, we also remind everyone to stay hydrated and prioritize health, in line with my role as vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health. As a member of the Senate Committee on Higher Education, we continue to support policies that strengthen the education sector while safeguarding student welfare.

On 19 April, I attended the awarding ceremony of the Junior World Team Championship 2026 of the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines at Apo Golf and Country Club in Davao City. As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports, I remain committed to supporting programs that strengthen sports development and expand access for Filipino athletes, especially at the grassroots level.

A key initiative is the National Academy of Sports, established under Republic Act 11470, which we authored and co-sponsored. Located in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, it offers a dual-track system combining secondary education with specialized sports training.

In the 20th Congress, we filed Senate Bill 171 to regionalize the academy and expand access nationwide. We also filed Senate Bill 413 to institutionalize the Philippine National Games as a platform for grassroots talent development, and Senate Bill 678, or the proposed National Tertiary Games Act, to establish a national collegiate multisport competition.

We also co-authored Republic Act 12077, or the Student Loan Payment Moratorium During Disasters and Emergencies Act, which provides temporary relief to students with outstanding loans. In addition, Senate Bill 169 seeks to expand the tertiary education subsidy under Republic Act 10931, or the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act.

We remain committed to empowering the youth through sports and education. By expanding opportunities at the grassroots level, we help build a healthier, more disciplined and future-ready generation.

In the past week, our team also extended assistance to fire victims in Talisay City, Cebu; Caloocan City; Pasig City; Cebu City; Calamba City and San Pedro City, Laguna; Tubungan, Iloilo; and Bacolod City. Additional aid was provided to victims of fire and strong winds in Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental.

In Davao Oriental, we assisted indigents in Mati City and San Isidro. Aid was also extended to families affected by a truck crash into a covered court in Marilog, Davao City.

Rest assured that we will continue to support our young athletes to have stronger sports development in our country to the best of my ability dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos.