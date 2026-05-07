Weak peso drives Philippine debt to new high

Domestic debt reached P12.53 trillion, up 0.44% month-on-month, supported by net issuances amounting to P46.72 billion. The weaker peso also added P8.68 billion to the value of foreign currency-denominated domestic securities.

External debt, meanwhile, jumped 4.81% to P5.95 trillion from P5.68 trillion, as the peso’s depreciation inflated the peso equivalent of foreign obligations by nearly P300 billion following a P3.039 slide in the exchange rate against the US dollar.

The peso has sunk to record lows eight times since the onset of the Middle East conflict, breaching the P60 and P61-per-dollar levels before hitting a trough of P61.56 last week, driven by safe-haven demand for the dollar and persistently volatile oil prices. The Treasury noted that part of the increase in external liabilities was offset by net repayments and favorable revaluation adjustments from third currencies.

The latest figure surpassed the previous record of P18.16 trillion posted in February, underscoring the growing impact of currency volatility and continued government borrowing amid mounting external pressures. The peso had traded at P57.66 on 27 February prior to the conflict’s escalation, with analysts warning that further fluctuations remain likely given the Philippines’ exposure to global oil prices.

Earlier, economic managers said the government would continue prioritizing domestic borrowing to reduce exposure to foreign exchange risks and external market volatility, with domestic obligations still accounting for the bulk of the debt portfolio.