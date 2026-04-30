5SOS set for Manila stop on 'Everyone's A Star!' tour

Global pop-rock sensation 5 Seconds of Summer is set to return to Manila for a one-night-only show, bringing their Everyone’s A Star! World Tour to the SM Mall of Asia Arena on 12 November.

Tickets will be available through multiple presale windows before the general onsale. The artist presale begins on 5 May at 10 a.m., followed by the Mastercard presale on 6 May at 10 a.m., and the Live Nation Philippines presale on 7 May at 12 p.m.

General ticket sales open on 8 May at 12 p.m. Prices range from P3,150 for regular seats up to P10,850 for VIP sections, while fans seeking an upgraded experience can opt for the “No.1 Obsession” VIP packages priced at P15,550 and P17,550, which include perks such as access to the pre-show soundcheck and exclusive merchandise.

Organizers are also offering a range of fan-focused experiences, including early entry, priority merchandise access, and commemorative items for VIP ticket holders. Concertgoers are advised to review ticketing guidelines, particularly for minors attending the show, to ensure a smooth and safe experience at the venue.

Formed in Sydney, 5 Seconds of Summer — composed of Luke Hemmings, Michael Clifford, Calum Hood and Ashton Irwin — rose to global fame in the early 2010s with their infectious blend of pop-punk and radio-friendly rock. Initially gaining attention through YouTube covers, the band’s breakthrough came after touring with One Direction, which propelled them to international stardom.

Over the years, 5SOS has built a loyal following with chart-topping hits such as "She Looks So Perfect," "Youngblood," "Amnesia" and "Want You Back."