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Simple Plan sets Manila return with anniversary tour stop

With a legacy of anthems and a reputation for high-energy shows, Simple Plan’s Manila return is poised to deliver a night steeped in nostalgia and sing-along moments for longtime listeners and new fans alike.
A NIGHT of nostalgia awaits as Simple Plan returns to Manila with their biggest hits in tow.
A NIGHT of nostalgia awaits as Simple Plan returns to Manila with their biggest hits in tow.PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OF IG/SIMPLE PLAN
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Pop-punk icons Simple Plan are set to return to Manila with their Bigger Than You Think! tour, staging a one-night concert on 25 November at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

'BIGGER Than You Think' world tour art poster.
'BIGGER Than You Think' world tour art poster.

The upcoming show forms part of the band’s 25th anniversary celebration, marking more than two decades of chart-topping releases and global tours. Formed in the early 2000s, the group — composed of Pierre Bouvier, Chuck Comeau, Jeff Stinco and Sébastien Lefebvre — rose to prominence with their debut album No Pads, No Helmets...Just Balls (2002), which introduced a string of enduring hits.

A NIGHT of nostalgia awaits as Simple Plan returns to Manila with their biggest hits in tow.
iKON back in Manila for ‘Fourever’ tour

Over the years, Simple Plan has built a solid discography that includes albums such as Still Not Getting Any... (2004), Simple Plan (2008), Get Your Heart On! (2011), and Harder Than It Looks (2022). Their music, known for its mix of infectious pop melodies and emotionally resonant themes, continues to connect with fans across generations.

Among their most recognizable songs are “I’m Just a Kid,” “Welcome to My Life,” “Perfect, I’d Do Anything” and “Jet Lag,” tracks that helped define the sound of early 2000s pop-punk and remain staples in their live performances.

Returning to Southeast Asia after several years, the band has expressed enthusiasm about reconnecting with Filipino fans, promising a setlist that spans their entire career, including fan favorites and rarely performed tracks. The Manila stop is part of a broader regional tour covering key cities across Asia.

The concert is presented by Midas Promotions and Wilbros Live. Tickets will be available via TicketNet, with a pre-sale scheduled for 4 May at 11 a.m., followed by general ticket sales on 5 May.

Simple Plan Manila concert 2026
Bigger Than You Think tour Philippines
Smart Araneta Coliseum concert November

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