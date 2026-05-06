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NBI nabs media founder Franco Mabanta over extortion attempt on Romualdez

The National Bureau of Investigation arrested Franco Mabanta, founder of Peanut Gallery Media Network, along with four of his cohorts, following an entrapment operation over alleged extortion, after authorities said he demanded ₱300 million from former House Speaker Martin Romualdez in exchange for withholding an exposé. According to NBI Director Melvin Matibag, Mabanta and his team first approached Romualdez about a year ago, threatening to publish damaging material unless payment was made. The talks later stalled, before Mabanta allegedly renewed contact two weeks ago and raised the demand, warning that a video exposé would be released if the amount was not paid.