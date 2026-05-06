Go pushes AICS law for faster crisis aid

Go noted his support stems from visits to disaster-hit areas, where he saw victims pleading for timely help.

He urged that aid be prioritized for the poor and not be used for political purposes, emphasizing fairness and equal treatment of beneficiaries.

Currently implemented by the Department of Social Welfare and Development, AICS provides financial, medical, burial, and transportation assistance. Institutionalizing it would ensure continuity across administrations.

As author and co-sponsor, Go said making AICS permanent would strengthen the government’s ability to respond quickly and transparently to those in need.

He added he has been coordinating with the DSWD to streamline processes, cut red tape, and speed up validation to ensure timely and fair aid distribution.

The bill, sponsored by Erwin Tulfo, includes penalties for misuse and funding provisions, aiming to boost social protection and ensure sustained support during disasters and other crises.