Go visits Tondo fire victims, aids 555 families

A total of 555 families received aid, including financial assistance, grocery packs, snacks, clothing and other essential items. Some beneficiaries were also given bicycles, cellphones, shoes and watches.

He underscored the importance of fire prevention and safety awareness, reminding residents of the value of life over material possessions.

"Magandang hapon po sa inyong lahat, sa mga kababayan ko. Tandaan natin, huwag po kayong mawalan ng pag-asa. Magtulungan lang po tayo. Ang damit nalalabhan, di ba? Ang gamit, nabibili, di ba? Ang pera, kikitain. Pero ang pera, hindi nabibili ang buhay," he said.

Go said visiting disaster-stricken communities is part of ensuring affected families feel supported in the aftermath of tragedy. He also thanked residents for their trust and vowed to continue serving Filipinos.

"Ako po ay nagpapasalamat sa inyong tiwalang binigay po sa akin. Hindi ko sasayangin 'yan. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino kahit Linggo ngayong araw na ito. Mula sa probinsya, takbo kaagad ako rito. Eh alam n'yo ba, kahit Linggo magtatrabaho ako para sa inyo dahil paboritong araw ko rin ang Linggo," Go said.

He likewise expressed support for barangay officials who are often first responders during emergencies.

"Full support po ako sa ating mga barangay officials. Parati ko kayong ipaglalaban," he said.

Go assured residents that his office remains open to assist those in need.

"Mga kababayan ko, meron lang po akong dala na konting tulong sa inyo. Kanina may lumapit sa akin, humihingi ng tulong. Ang sabi ko, kung ano man ang tulong na maibibigay ko, tutulong po ako lalo na para sa mga nangangailangan," he said.

As vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, Go also highlighted access to medical assistance through Malasakit Centers.

"Napakahalaga po sa akin ang kalusugan ng bawat Pilipino. Ang Malasakit Center ay para sa Pilipino, para sa inyo po 'yan. Karapatan po 'yan ng bawat Pilipino," he said.

Malasakit Centers are one-stop shops designed to help reduce hospital costs for indigent patients. The program was institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019.

To date, 167 Malasakit Centers have served more than 17 million Filipinos, according to the Department of Health.

In Manila, these centers are located in Tondo Medical Center, Philippine General Hospital, Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital, Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center and San Lazaro Hospital.

Go also cited Republic Act No. 12076, or the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which mandates the establishment of disaster-resilient evacuation centers, and Republic Act No. 11589, or the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act of 2021, aimed at strengthening fire response capabilities.

He assured fire victims that government support will continue as they rebuild their lives.

"Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, anumang pagsubok ang ating haharapin sa susunod na mga araw, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos," Go said.