Prioritizing Filipinos’ welfare amid conflict

These initiatives reflect what can be achieved when the national government and local government units complement each other — ensuring that infrastructure projects become fully operational and do not end up as white elephant projects.

We also traveled to Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon, to join its 109th Founding Anniversary and Banog-Banog Festival on 7 April. Before returning to Davao City, we witnessed the turnover of a pedestrian overpass in Kibawe, Bukidnon, with Mayor Jimboy Rabanes. This project was supported in my capacity as vice chair of the Senate Committee on Finance. Thousands of students and residents will benefit from it.

On 10 April, we visited 114 fire victims in Parañaque City and provided assistance to help them recover.

I also joined the PDP National Executive Committee and National Council meeting as its national auditor, where Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte was appointed as the party’s new president.

Through these visits, I saw firsthand the struggles of Filipinos amid current challenges. Many continue to work tirelessly to support their families, but recurring fuel price increases drive up the cost of basic goods, further burdening households.

To address this, I filed Senate Bill No. 2033, or the proposed Fuel Crisis Immediate Relief and Response Bill, modeled after the Bayanihan laws enacted during the Covid-19 pandemic.

If enacted, the measure seeks to provide a rapid government response to mitigate the effects of rising oil prices, including the suspension of mandatory contributions to legally mandated benefits and the deferment of payments for basic utilities such as electricity and water.

I also urge the Executive Branch to explore similar measures and to tap excess or unused government funds to support vulnerable sectors.

Meanwhile, our team continues to extend assistance nationwide, including aid to fire victims in Malabon City; Bacoor City, Cavite; Binangonan, Rizal; Muntinlupa City; Cagayan de Oro City; Davao City; and Baganga, Davao Oriental, as well as support for tricycle drivers, students and scholars in various areas.

As always, our commitment remains steadfast: to serve the Filipino people, especially in times of crisis, and to ensure that no one is left behind dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos.