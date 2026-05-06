Ben&Ben revs it up for Toyota

Newly-named ambassadors of Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) Ben&Ben are actual Toyota vehicle owners and their authenticity and values closely reflect the brand’s direction, making the partnership a natural alignment.
The Filipino indie folk-pop band from Manila led by twin brothers Paolo and Miguel Benjamin Guico first rose to prominence in 2016 and has since become a mainstay in the local music industry. Known for heartfelt hits like “Leaves,” “Pagtingin,” “Ride Home” and “Kathang Isip,” the group has earned widespread recognition not only for their music but also for their willingness to explore meaningful themes such as mental health, social justice, feminism and individuality.
Anchored on the four pillars of the Toyota Choice campaign, the collaboration highlights the shared values between Toyota and Ben&Ben — trust, connection, versatility and innovation. These common ground points help shape a campaign narrative that feels both cohesive and relatable.
As a trusted brand, Toyota has built long-term customer loyalty, much like how Ben&Ben has cultivated a devoted following through consistent and heartfelt music that resonates across different life moments. In terms of genuine customer support, Toyota emphasizes relationships that extend beyond the initial purchase, reflecting Ben&Ben’s openness and meaningful engagement with fans that foster deeper emotional connections.
Positioned as a one-stop mobility provider, Toyota offers a wide range of solutions for different lifestyles, similar to how Ben&Ben explores diverse musical themes and sounds while maintaining a distinct identity.