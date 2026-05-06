Ben&Ben revs it up for Toyota

Newly-named ambassadors of Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) Ben&Ben are actual Toyota vehicle owners and their authenticity and values closely reflect the brand’s direction, making the partnership a natural alignment.

The Filipino indie folk-pop band from Manila led by twin brothers Paolo and Miguel Benjamin Guico first rose to prominence in 2016 and has since become a mainstay in the local music industry. Known for heartfelt hits like “Leaves,” “Pagtingin,” “Ride Home” and “Kathang Isip,” the group has earned widespread recognition not only for their music but also for their willingness to explore meaningful themes such as mental health, social justice, feminism and individuality.