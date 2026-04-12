Toyota offers T-OPT for long-term owners

Toyota Motor Philippines introduced a new aftermarket parts brand during the Manila International Auto Show, with the company saying the move focuses on owners who still rely on older Toyota models long after warranty coverage ends.
The brand carries the name T-OPT, which comes from a regional lineup that already operates in Thailand and Indonesia, and local executives said it gives owners another option when it comes to maintenance without stepping away from Toyota-backed standards.
Many Toyota vehicles on Philippine roads are no longer under warranty, yet they still run daily routes from school drop-offs to long provincial drives, and owners often face a choice between original parts that cost more or cheaper alternatives that raise doubts.
T-OPT steps into that gap with parts developed with Toyota involvement from planning to supplier coordination, with Mike Masamayor, first vice president for Customer First and Value Chain Operations, saying the brand extends support to customers who keep their vehicles for years.
He added that some owners want to save on maintenance but still expect parts they can trust, and the initial lineup covers common service items such as oil filters and air filters, along with wear-and-tear components like brake pads, brake shoes, wiper blades, and clutch parts.
Toyota said these parts will fit several of its popular models, including the Vios, Wigo, Innova, Avanza, and Hiace, which remain common on city roads and highways as family cars, ride-hailing units, and business vehicles.
The company also plans to expand the T-OPT range over time as demand grows, with more vehicles staying in use longer and the used car market pushing owners to look for ways to maintain older units without stretching their budget.
Toyota said it will continue to build its supply network so parts remain accessible across different areas, as many drivers still depend on neighborhood shops and familiar service centers when it comes to maintaining their vehicles.