Ben&Ben reclaims spotlight

Award-winning Filipino folk-pop group Ben&Ben is once again dominating the streaming landscape with the release of “Lifetime (Reimagined)” under Sony Music Entertainment.
The reworked version of the emotional track has climbed to number four on the Spotify Philippines Daily Top Songs chart and is expected to rise even higher in the coming days. It also made a strong international entry, debuting third on the Spotify Top Songs Debut – Global chart.
Released on 31 March, the refreshed take on “Lifetime” has been gaining massive traction across digital platforms, fueled largely by its viral popularity on TikTok. A standout lyric — “how do you grieve for a love that doesn’t even exist?” — has sparked a wave of social media edits featuring characters from films and series, collectively amassing over 100 million views.
The momentum has pushed Ben&Ben back to the top as the leading OPM act on Spotify Philippines, marking their return to the top for the first time since December 2024. The track has also reached number one on the Genius Lyrics chart, further solidifying its cultural impact.
The band said the reimagined version was created with a deeper emotional lens, aiming to reflect themes of longing, pain, and healing. They expressed gratitude for the overwhelming listener response and reaffirmed their commitment to writing music that continues to resonate with their fans, whom they call “Liwanag.”
The updated release features new verses, an added bridge, and an instrumental section, extending the song to 4 minutes and 37 seconds.