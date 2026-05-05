U.S. downs missiles, destroys six boats in Strait of Hormuz

President Trump claimed seven boats were struck and said, apart from one South Korean ship, no commercial vessels were damaged. Iran denied any boats were destroyed.

The actions occurred amid “Project Freedom,” aimed at ensuring safe commercial transit through the Strait of Hormuz. Two US destroyers and US-flagged merchant vessels passed safely through the strait under a layered defensive operation including ships, helicopters, aircraft and electronic surveillance.

Iran had fired cruise missiles, rockets and drones in what it called a “warning shot,” after a blockade of the strait earlier this year.