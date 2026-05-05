Japan ground forces chief visits Philippine Army, eyes stronger defense ties

The JGSDF is a reliable defense partner of the Philippine Army, with bilateral engagements intensifying from 2025 to 2026. The two forces further strengthened ties during the Land Forces Summit in December last year.

Established in March 2018, the GCC of the JGSDF consolidates control of all regional armies and subordinate units under a single authority. It is also the main JGSDF unit tasked with multinational training and exercises, making it a key partner in the Philippines’ bilateral defense cooperation.

The Philippine Army remains resolute in advancing defense cooperation with international military forces to help strengthen security in the Indo-Pacific region and contribute to the broader global security landscape.