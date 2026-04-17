Army chief, Japan counterpart hold talks

The meeting followed their bilateral talks in Tokyo on 16 December 2025 and their engagement during the Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs Conference in September 2025.

Separately, the Philippine Army and the Philippine Marine Corps participated in the 8th Staff Talks with the JGSDF in Tokyo on 8 April 2026, where officials discussed future cooperation and exchanges.

Philippine personnel also visited JGSDF units, including the Chemical School and the 1st Airborne Brigade, for discussions on possible joint activities.