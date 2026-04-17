Army chief, Japan counterpart hold talks

Philippine Army chief Lt. Gen. Antonio G. Nafarrete and Japan Ground Self Defense Force chief Gen. Arai Masayoshi held their third high-level talks via video teleconference recently.
The two officials discussed the regional security environment and the direction of Japan–Philippines defense cooperation, including joint training and coordination at various levels.
The meeting followed their bilateral talks in Tokyo on 16 December 2025 and their engagement during the Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs Conference in September 2025.
Separately, the Philippine Army and the Philippine Marine Corps participated in the 8th Staff Talks with the JGSDF in Tokyo on 8 April 2026, where officials discussed future cooperation and exchanges.
Philippine personnel also visited JGSDF units, including the Chemical School and the 1st Airborne Brigade, for discussions on possible joint activities.