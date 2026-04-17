SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
PAGE THREE

Army chief, Japan counterpart hold talks

LT. Gen. Antonio G. Nafarrete and Gen. Arai Masayoshi
LT. Gen. Antonio G. Nafarrete and Gen. Arai Masayoshi
Published on

Philippine Army chief Lt. Gen. Antonio G. Nafarrete and Japan Ground Self Defense Force chief Gen. Arai Masayoshi held their third high-level talks via video teleconference recently.

The two officials discussed the regional security environment and the direction of Japan–Philippines defense cooperation, including joint training and coordination at various levels.

LT. Gen. Antonio G. Nafarrete and Gen. Arai Masayoshi
Philippine Army, Japan ground force deepen defense ties in third talks

The meeting followed their bilateral talks in Tokyo on 16 December 2025 and their engagement during the Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs Conference in September 2025.

Separately, the Philippine Army and the Philippine Marine Corps participated in the 8th Staff Talks with the JGSDF in Tokyo on 8 April 2026, where officials discussed future cooperation and exchanges.

Philippine personnel also visited JGSDF units, including the Chemical School and the 1st Airborne Brigade, for discussions on possible joint activities.

Philippines Japan defense talks
JGSDF cooperation PH
Nafarrete Masayoshi meeting

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph