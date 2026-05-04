Why Arci Muñoz and Angeli Khang are saying hello to a new app

Still, it was the appearance of Muñoz, Khang and De Mesa that amplified the buzz. Their presence highlighted the platform's push to bring together mainstream celebrities and digital creators in one space.

“What attracted me to it was its creator-centric approach to social media. It rewards people who post and make original content,” said De Mesa.

Muñoz and Khang shared that they are optimistic about how the platform supports the promotion of original films and TV series. The A-list actresses agreed that, “Big or small, all production houses would benefit from the unique business proposition that only Jing offers through its easy monetization tools for creators.”

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“Jing was created from a very clear realization: the future of digital platforms is no longer just about content consumption — it’s about interaction, ownership and monetization,” said president and CEO Glen John Labasug in an exclusive online interview.

“After years of building and operating in media, streaming, and digital platforms, I saw a major gap. Traditional platforms reward only a small percentage of creators, while the majority of users remain passive consumers. At the same time, communities are fragmented across multiple apps. We built the app to solve that — a unified ecosystem where users, creators, and businesses can interact, create, and earn within one platform. This isn’t just another social app; it’s a platform designed to unlock economic opportunities at scale.”

Discussing the app’s unique selling proposition, Labasug said, “It stands out because it combines social media, live streaming, and monetization into one seamless experience.”

He enumerated the app’s major differentiators: “It has built-in monetization for everyone — not just influencers. Users can earn through gifting, content creation, and participation. It is an interactive-first platform with features like live collaborations, real-time engagement, and community-driven content. It takes an ecosystem approach, integrating creators, brands, events, and commerce into one platform. It is also a scalable global model, designed to localize in different markets while maintaining a unified system.”

“In simple terms, the app transforms users from just viewers into active participants in a digital economy,” Labasug added.

On its programming and content, Labasug shared: “We offer a diverse mix of premium and user-driven content, including content from premium digital channels and partner networks. There are live streams and shows from popular influencers and creators. Interactive formats such as competitions, reality-style content, and live events are also part of our programming, along with lifestyle, entertainment, music, gaming, and community-driven content.”

Labasug assured the public: “What makes the app different is that content is not just watched — it’s experienced and participated in, with audiences able to interact directly with creators in real time.”

“Our next phase is focused on aggressive expansion and ecosystem building,” Labasug said. “This includes expanding into key international markets across Southeast Asia and beyond. We will partner with major creators, agencies, and brands to scale content and user acquisition. We are launching more interactive shows, live events, and platform-exclusive content as soon as possible. We will also enhance monetization features to further empower creators and users, while investing heavily in marketing and community growth to drive global adoption.”