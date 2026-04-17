‘Something for everyone’: Streaming platform expands Phl reach

Anime is another rapidly expanding category. The service is investing in a growing slate of exclusive titles annually, combining new global releases with established fan-favorite franchises. Upcoming releases include high-profile adaptations and returning series designed to appeal to both longtime anime fans and new audiences, reinforcing the platform’s strategy of balancing nostalgia with innovation.

Beyond acquired and licensed content, Prime Video also announced a new wave of original productions: LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines Season 2, The Silent Noise, Love Is Never Gone, The Loyalty Game, Honor Thy Mother, Kopino and Behind Closed Doors.

Prime Video is also expanding its Korean slate, with Final Table starring Ahn Hyo Seop; Nine to Six with Park Min Young, Yook Sung Jae and Go Soo; A Love Other Than Yours led by Seo Kang Joon, Ahn Eun Jin, Lee Joo Ahn and Jo Aram; and Human x Gumiho with Gianna Jun and Ji Chang Wook.

Single platform experience

The strategy also highlights the changing nature of streaming consumption in the Philippines, where audiences increasingly move fluidly between genres and formats. Viewers may watch a local drama, switch to an international anime series and end the day with live basketball — all within a single platform experience, Divan noted.