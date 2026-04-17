‘Something for everyone’: Streaming platform expands Phl reach

Prime Video has laid out a sweeping entertainment strategy for the Philippines, underscoring its ambition to become a full-spectrum streaming destination by blending global hits, regional favorites and locally-relevant originals on a single platform.
Caitlin Parkinson, head of Asia Pacific Programming Strategy at Prime Video, and Chaitanya Divan, head of Content Acquisition, Prime Video Southeast Asia, outlined a clear vision: balancing international content with Filipino storytelling while leveraging data-driven insights to understand evolving audience behavior in the country. Central to this approach is a “customer-obsessed” model that prioritizes viewer preferences, viewing habits and emerging trends to guide programming decisions.
Standout priority
A key focus for the platform is content diversity. Prime Video is expanding across multiple genres, with a strong emphasis on comedy, drama, young adult stories, anime and sports. Comedy remains a standout priority, reflecting the Philippines’ strong cultural affinity for humor and entertainment-driven formats. The success of localized sketch and reality-style comedy programming has encouraged further development in this space.
Drama also continues to be a major pillar, with Filipino audiences showing strong engagement with emotionally-driven narratives, including family-centered stories and romance-led series. Meanwhile, young adult content is being positioned as a growing opportunity, particularly titles that reflect relatable life experiences, relationships and cross-cultural appeal.
Sports content is emerging as a major strategic advantage for the platform in the Philippines. With basketball identified as the country’s most dominant sport and a key cultural unifier, Prime Video is significantly expanding its live sports offerings. This includes National Basketball Association coverage rights, with the platform set to stream a broad package of games, culminating in exclusive access to the 2026 NBA Finals in the region, marking a major milestone in its sports portfolio.
Anime is another rapidly expanding category. The service is investing in a growing slate of exclusive titles annually, combining new global releases with established fan-favorite franchises. Upcoming releases include high-profile adaptations and returning series designed to appeal to both longtime anime fans and new audiences, reinforcing the platform’s strategy of balancing nostalgia with innovation.
Beyond acquired and licensed content, Prime Video also announced a new wave of original productions: LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines Season 2, The Silent Noise, Love Is Never Gone, The Loyalty Game, Honor Thy Mother, Kopino and Behind Closed Doors.
Prime Video is also expanding its Korean slate, with Final Table starring Ahn Hyo Seop; Nine to Six with Park Min Young, Yook Sung Jae and Go Soo; A Love Other Than Yours led by Seo Kang Joon, Ahn Eun Jin, Lee Joo Ahn and Jo Aram; and Human x Gumiho with Gianna Jun and Ji Chang Wook.
Single platform experience
The strategy also highlights the changing nature of streaming consumption in the Philippines, where audiences increasingly move fluidly between genres and formats. Viewers may watch a local drama, switch to an international anime series and end the day with live basketball — all within a single platform experience, Divan noted.