British electronic music group Massive Attack said its members were detained by Singapore police, questioned separately, subjected to hotel room searches and had their passports temporarily confiscated following their concert at the Star Theatre on 29 July.

In a statement posted on social media, the band said the incident came after sections of the audience chanted “Free Palestine” before and after the show, while the group also held up a Palestinian flag during the performance. Massive Attack said it did not expect that “merely holding up the flag of a sovereign state recognised by 157 countries (Palestine) would violate any law.”

The group said it later reflected on the incident with pride, describing the show of support from fans as “an impromptu expression” of solidarity with the Palestinian people. It also called the experience “a reminder of the importance of defending universal human rights & freedom of expression wherever those rights are threatened.”

Massive Attack thanked fans in Singapore for welcoming the band and expressed hope that the Singapore government would “allow their citizens expressions of conscience without fear of state prosecution.”

The band ended their statement with: “As we were saying … Free Palestine.”