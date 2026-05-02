Weak peso, high fuel prices create winners, losers

Winners and losers

“Whenever there is a devaluation of the peso and a rise in oil prices, some businesses gain while others suffer. There are winners and there are also losers,” Yulo said.

Export-oriented companies are among the main beneficiaries of a weaker peso, particularly those sourcing raw materials locally, as their goods become more competitive in global markets. Tourism-related businesses may also benefit, as a cheaper currency makes the Philippines more attractive to foreign visitors.

Cost pressures often passed on to consumers

On the other hand, import-dependent firms face higher costs as the peso weakens, while industries reliant on fuel and transportation are burdened by rising oil prices, squeezing margins and increasing operating expenses.

Yulo warned that these cost pressures are often passed on to consumers, sometimes beyond what is necessary.