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Car wrecked following truck collision

Car wrecked following truck collision
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A car was heavily damaged after it was hit by a 14-wheeler truck along San Marcelino corner Juan Nakpil in Malate, Manila.

The accident occurred at around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

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According to the truck helper, they were coming from the pier and heading back to Batangas City when a car suddenly emerged from J. Nakpil Street without slowing down.

Three people were reportedly on board the car and were immediately brought to the nearest hospital.

The truck’s bumper was also damaged due to the impact.

Authorities are conducting an investigation to determine liability.

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