Debt settlement dispute sparks false carnapping report

The complainant had claimed that his Isuzu Giga dump truck was taken without his consent and was being offered for sale.

Highway Patrol personnel launched a verification operation in Barangay Bubulong Munti to locate the vehicle. However, the individual in possession of the truck presented documents proving the vehicle had been legally transferred to him as settlement for a P1.3-million debt.

Investigators determined the original theft report was fabricated to recover the truck. The two suspects, whose names were not immediately released, were booked after being informed of their constitutional rights.

Batangan warned that false reports divert critical law enforcement assets from actual emergencies.

“The PNP-HPG remains committed to conducting fair, impartial, and evidence-based investigations,” Batangan said. “We urge the public to provide truthful information when seeking police assistance, as false reports not only waste government resources but may also lead to criminal prosecution.”