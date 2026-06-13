Pasig crash leaves rider critical

Authorities said the motorcycle slammed into a row of concrete barriers, leaving its front portion heavily damaged by the impact.

Responders from the Barangay Ugong Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Team arrived at the scene and found both victims lying face down on the roadway.

“One of them was unresponsive. He still had a pulse, but he wasn’t moving,” team leader John Marco Alexey Leung said, referring to the rider.

The rider was immediately transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.