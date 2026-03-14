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Jeepney driver hurt following mishap

Jeepney driver hurt following mishap
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One person was injured after a passenger jeep and a van collided along the westbound lane of Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City.

The front portion of a Toyota Hiace van was heavily damaged and its windshield shattered after it rammed a passenger jeep.

Jeepney driver hurt following mishap
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According to the Quezon City Police District, the accident occurred around 2:20 a.m.

The 57-year-old jeepney driver was injured and rushed to the hospital after his vehicle slammed into an MRT-7 light post due to the impact of the van hitting the rear of the jeep.

The 51-year-old van driver was unhurt but may face charges of reckless imprudence resulting in physical injury and damage to property.

Quezon City accident
Commonwealth Avenue collision
jeepney van crash

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