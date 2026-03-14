Jeepney driver hurt following mishap

According to the Quezon City Police District, the accident occurred around 2:20 a.m.

The 57-year-old jeepney driver was injured and rushed to the hospital after his vehicle slammed into an MRT-7 light post due to the impact of the van hitting the rear of the jeep.

The 51-year-old van driver was unhurt but may face charges of reckless imprudence resulting in physical injury and damage to property.