Jeepney driver hurt following mishap

One person was injured after a passenger jeep and a van collided along the westbound lane of Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City.
The front portion of a Toyota Hiace van was heavily damaged and its windshield shattered after it rammed a passenger jeep.
According to the Quezon City Police District, the accident occurred around 2:20 a.m.
The 57-year-old jeepney driver was injured and rushed to the hospital after his vehicle slammed into an MRT-7 light post due to the impact of the van hitting the rear of the jeep.
The 51-year-old van driver was unhurt but may face charges of reckless imprudence resulting in physical injury and damage to property.