PROTECT THE JEWEL: Domenicali urges respect as Verstappen critiques power rules

Verstappen called the new style of racing “a joke” after the Chinese Grand Prix and has hinted he will take a break from F1 in 2027 if it remains the same.

“We have spoken many, many times since the beginning,” Domenicali told Autosport.

“I understand his (Verstappen’s) comments, and he understands the bigger picture. I don’t want to fall into the trap of trying to create antagonism because that’s not me.”

“We’re going to be together. He is the best driver, he is a multiple world champion, and of course, his voice has to be listened to.”

“But he knows that his voice has weight. And he needs to respect that weight (as) sometimes some people can take it the wrong way, and this is something we shouldn’t allow to happen.”

He also urged all the drivers to “protect the jewel” of motorsport.

“What I said to them is: Listen, guys, don’t forget that what we are doing is because we did the right things together. So be respectful of a sport that gave all of us an incredible opportunity to grow, to make a lot of money, to develop a personality in the world that other sports cannot give.”

“I think that has been acknowledged.

“We mustn’t forget this is the jewel of our sport and we need to protect that jewel.”