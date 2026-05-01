CAAP, Misamis Occidental ink pact to accelerate airport modernization

"We will do our best in doing our responsibility being on the ground on this matter of site acquisition for the full implementation of this project [Expansion of Ozamiz Airport's PTB]," said Misamis Occidental Governor Henry Oaminal.

Once completed, the new passenger terminal bluilding is expected to significantly enhance passenger capacity and improve operational efficiency, enabling Ozamiz Airport to better serve the growing air travel demand in Northern Mindanao.

“We stand by our commitment based on what we have signed. Let this mark the beginning of improvements at the airport in Misamis Occidental, paving the way for economic development and benefiting its citizens,” said Lt. Gen. Raul Del Rosario.