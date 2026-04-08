MinDA, DoTr and CAAP help unlock Laguindingan’s growth potential

“We will strengthen public-private partnerships and empower local governments to fast-track investment-ready projects, making it easier to do business in Mindanao,” said MinDA chairperson Leo Tereso Magno.

Role of infrastructure

Central to the dialogue’s discussions was the role of infrastructure —particularly Laguindingan International Airport, the country’s seventh-busiest gateway — in unlocking trade, tourism and economic opportunities across Northern Mindanao.

In parallel, the Department of Transportation (DoTr) and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines continue to work closely with AIC Airports in advancing key airport developments in Laguindingan, including its immediate expansion and the necessary infrastructure upgrades to support future routes to international destinations, with ongoing efforts aligned to support the region’s growth.

“Strong partnerships between government and the private sector can be an important key to help ensure that our airports keep pace with growing demand. By working closely together, we can accelerate the development of gateways like Laguindingan to better serve passengers and support regional growth,” shared DoTr Secretary Giovanni “Banoy” Z. Lopez.