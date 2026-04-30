PNP backs unified gov’t push vs online scams

“Your PNP has always been all-out in crafting measures and in supporting any effort to make the cyberspace safe for everybody. The government’s unified action is important in addressing the increasing sophistication of online fraud schemes and other cybercrimes,” Nartatez said.

The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center earlier said the proposed hub would streamline government processes and simplify reporting for victims of scams carried out through online platforms, text messages, and phone calls.

The initiative will involve multiple agencies, including the Office of the Executive Secretary, the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission, and the Philippine Center on Transnational Crime.

Nartatez said the PNP has been coordinating with these institutions ahead of the hub’s formal launch, stressing the need for operational readiness, particularly within cybercrime units.

He added that stronger inter-agency cooperation remains key to addressing increasingly complex online fraud schemes affecting the public.