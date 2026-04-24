PNP backs unified SOP vs illegal POGOs

The SOP serves as an “omnibus action plan” that consolidates 15 laws and department orders into a single enforcement framework. It covers intelligence gathering, operations, prosecution, asset seizure and victim protection.

Under the framework, the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission will lead coordination efforts. The Department of Justice will embed prosecutors early in case buildup, while the Anti-Money Laundering Council and the Securities and Exchange Commission will track financial flows linked to illegal operations.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development will provide shelter and support for trafficking victims.

“This SOP will evolve the government’s measures, from raiding and shutting down hubs to seizing illicit assets and resources, as well as securing convictions of the syndicates behind these POGO operations,” Nartatez said.

Nartatez said law enforcement efforts will continue until all remaining elements of the illegal POGO network are accounted for.