PNP backs unified SOP vs illegal POGOs

The Philippine National Police on Thursday welcomed the signing of a unified interagency standard operating procedure to enforce the ban on Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators in the country.
PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the new framework strengthens coordination among law enforcement and partner agencies in carrying out President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive prohibiting POGO operations.
“This new measure adds more teeth in our ongoing campaign to finally put an end to the remaining guerrilla-type operations of POGOs in the country. The success of this effort lies in the proper coordination and strong cooperation among agencies and stakeholders. We welcome this development,” Nartatez said.
Several government agencies signed the unified SOP on Wednesday, 22 April, to fully implement Executive Order No. 74, which banned POGOs. The order was signed by Marcos on 5 November 2024.
The SOP serves as an “omnibus action plan” that consolidates 15 laws and department orders into a single enforcement framework. It covers intelligence gathering, operations, prosecution, asset seizure and victim protection.
Under the framework, the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission will lead coordination efforts. The Department of Justice will embed prosecutors early in case buildup, while the Anti-Money Laundering Council and the Securities and Exchange Commission will track financial flows linked to illegal operations.
The Department of Social Welfare and Development will provide shelter and support for trafficking victims.
“This SOP will evolve the government’s measures, from raiding and shutting down hubs to seizing illicit assets and resources, as well as securing convictions of the syndicates behind these POGO operations,” Nartatez said.
Nartatez said law enforcement efforts will continue until all remaining elements of the illegal POGO network are accounted for.