GCash Launches Quick Rewards, Enabling Filipinos to Earn Extra Income Through Simple Digital Tasks

Earnings can be used for daily expenses, offering a practical way to supplement income as fuel prices rise and inflation continues to affect household budgets.

It is available in the GCash app under Earn Money and is open to fully verified users who are at least 18 years old. After completing tasks, submissions are reviewed by Hustle PH within 5–7 working days before users receive payment.

“We are extending fully verified GCash users a simple and flexible way to earn extra income by completing tasks at their own pace. This provides timely support for everyday expenses, especially as many Filipinos continue to feel the impact of rising fuel prices and inflation,” said Ren-ren Reyes, president and CEO of G-Xchange Inc.

Partnerships with platforms like Hustle PH expand access to flexible, task-based work. These collaborations allow users to explore income opportunities through a single, familiar platform, making it easier to match their needs with available work.