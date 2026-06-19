Skyro, ECPay expand loan payment access nationwide

The companies said the arrangement also lowers the service fee for payments made through ECPay to P20, compared with fees of up to P25 charged by some other payment channels.

Customers can use the 11-digit mobile number registered to their Skyro account when making payments through partner applications such as GCash, PalawanPay and CLiQQ, or through over-the-counter outlets including 7-Eleven, Cebuana Lhuillier, Palawan Express, Prince Supermarkets and LCC.

Nasim Aliev, co-founder and co-chief executive officer of Skyro, said the partnership aligns with the company's goal of making financial services more accessible and affordable for customers nationwide.

He added that the expanded payment network provides borrowers with more convenient repayment options while helping them save both time and money.