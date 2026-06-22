DOJ, GCash partner to expand financial access for refugees, stateless persons

The agreement, signed during the country's observance of National Refugee Day, seeks to provide persons of concern with greater access to digital financial services and enable fuller participation in economic activities.

Justice Secretary Frederick A. Vida said the initiative reflects the government's continuing commitment to protecting the rights of refugees, asylum seekers, and stateless persons by ensuring they are not only legally recognized but also given opportunities to become self-reliant and productive members of society.

"Meaningful protection requires access to opportunities, services, and resources that enable persons of concern to become self-reliant, productive, and fully participating members of society," Vida said.

He noted that access to financial services has become increasingly important in a digital economy, allowing individuals to receive income, conduct transactions, save money, access assistance, and support their families.

However, Vida acknowledged that many refugees, asylum seekers, and stateless persons continue to face challenges in accessing formal financial institutions because of documentation and verification requirements.

The partnership between the DOJ's Refugees and Stateless Persons Protection Unit and GCash aims to address these barriers by expanding access to digital financial platforms while maintaining compliance with existing laws and regulatory safeguards.

Vida described the initiative as a pioneering collaboration between the government and a private financial institution to advance digital financial inclusion for vulnerable populations.

He said the agreement demonstrates how government and the private sector can work together to transform policy commitments into practical opportunities that improve lives.

The justice secretary also highlighted the government's whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach to protecting refugees and stateless persons through collaboration among government agencies, international organizations, civil society groups, and private sector partners.

Vida commended GCash, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and other stakeholders for supporting the initiative.