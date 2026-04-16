GCash extends transfer fee waiver for Middle East transactions

GCash has extended its zero-fee policy for transfers to and from the Middle East until 30 April 2026, aiming to ease the financial burden on users and their families amid ongoing developments in the region.
The initiative allows overseas Filipinos in affected areas to stay connected with their loved ones in the Philippines and receive assistance without additional costs. It also supports the national government’s efforts to prioritize the safety and welfare of overseas Filipinos.
Filipinos in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Israel, Lebanon, and Jordan will not be charged for bank transfers to the Philippines, as well as transactions such as buying load and paying bills.
Waived transaction fees will be returned through in-app cashback. No registration is required, and eligible fees will be automatically credited to users’ GCash accounts, with notifications sent once the cashback is processed.
Users in the Philippines can also send money for free to recipients in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Oman through GCash International Transfer.
GCash said the initiative aims to make everyday financial transactions more affordable, accessible, and seamless for Filipinos. The company added that it will continue to monitor developments in the region and assess whether further extensions of the relief measure are needed.