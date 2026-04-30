Benguet resumes eco-tourism activities

The popular destinations of the town include Mt. Ulap, Mt. Ugo, Mt. Pigingan, Mt. Bidawan, Mt. Cotcot, and Ave Maria. Said areas were previously temporarily closed due to a series of forest fires in the area.

Waclin issued the EO after local authorities verified that the fires had been fully contained. Safety teams have finished assessing the affected areas and confirmed that the trails are now clear and safe for public use.

While the sites are now accessible, all activities, however, remain subject to existing local regulations and continuous safety monitoring by municipal staff. Local officials stated that they will maintain strict fire prevention protocols and regular site inspections.

The measures employed by the municipal government are intended to protect the natural environment while ensuring the safety of both visiting trekkers and the local community.